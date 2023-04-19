On April 14, 2023 our loving son, John Wells McDaniel, 38, was called home by his Lord and Savior. He was born on the day after Thanksgiving November 23, 1984. John was a loving father, brother and son.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Anne Leach and his paternal grandparents, Alan and JoAn McDaniel. He leaves behind his parents, Alan and Virginia McDaniel, brothers William (Tisch) McDaniel and Michael (Mercy) McDaniel, nieces Jillian and Camille McDaniel, and nephews AJ and Abel McDaniel. He leaves behind his pride and joy, the love of his life, daughter, Iris Sibyl McDaniel, her sister Lucille Brown and their mother, Kathryn Lewis. He was also previously married to Avery Scott. He will also be sorely missed by his little dog Daisy. He also leaves behind his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, Allison (Rob) Wetzel and their children Casey, Janie, and Camille, Michael Leach, Evelyn (Don) Lacour and their children Jason, Matthew and Sarah Johnston, Diane (Steve) Calhoun and their children Jesse and Nick. Laura (Robert) Thornton and their children Rob and Scott. John was always in the middle of anything the kids were doing. He loved them and they loved him.
John loved his family, art, music, woodworking and was recently taking up gardening. He was a hunter and a fisherman and loved the outdoors. He loved to play the piano and his guitars
He attended UTSA as a Mechanical Engineering major. He worked in several fields to include oil & gas, and HVAC.
His smile and gentle laugh won him many friends. He will be missed and his memory cherished.
Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
