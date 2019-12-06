John William Hardegree, 83, went to be with the Lord Dec. 4, 2019.
He was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Fort Worth, to John J. “Peg” and Ella G. Hardegree.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, Goliad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hardegree; and brother, Billy Hardegree.
He is survived by his sons ,Troy Hardegree and wife Susan and Rodney Hardegree and wife Tana; sisters, Pat Gisler and Nita Steubing and husband Thomas; sister-in-law, Clydel Hardegree; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hardegree, Kyle Hardegree, Corey Hardegree, Brandon Boudreaux and Alexis Elder; and great- granddaughters, Ophelia Elder and Priscilla Elder.
John was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He retired from DuPont in 1993 after 32 years of service. In retirement he and his wife Sandra enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome with family and friends. When John wasn’t hunting, fishing or traveling the country he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family, often helping with large home remodeling projects. Dad (Pop) thank you for all you taught us and your loving support. You were our original Man of Steel, our Superman. We love you and you will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
