Joleene Gillespie, 89, died January 17, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was residing at the Court at Round Rock Assisted Living Facility in Round Rock, Texas. Joleene was born on June 24, 1931 to Clarence and Dorothy Moreland in the farming community of Bonnie View, Texas.
She grew up on a dairy farm and attended elementary school in Bonnie View. She graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1949. On July 17, 1949 she married Kenneth Gillespie. The newlyweds moved to the Army Base of Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri where Kenneth completed his basic training. Joleene returned to Refugio while Kenneth was deployed overseas during the Korean War. Joleene worked at CP&L Power Company in Woodsboro and also was a partner and bookkeeper in her husband’s two businesses, The Woodsboro Butane Yard and Gillespie Construction. Joleene was an active member of the St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro & also attended Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, Texas.
Joleene was an avid baker and loved cooking for her family. Joleene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; four brothers, Alvin, C. N. “Bud”, Eugene “Buster” and Tyson “Tyce” Moreland; and five sisters, Essie Wranosky, Pauline Boenig., Gladys Schubert, Lavada Wolfshohl and Norma Dye.
She is survived by her three children, John (Lisa) Gillespie of Refugio, Texas; Julie (Jen) Gillespie Boland of Austin, Texas and Aaron Paul (NeEtta) Gillespie of Omaha, Nebraska. Joleene also has four grandchildren, Bryce Sevier of San Antonio, Texas; Brock Sevier of Refugio, Texas; Madison Gillespie, of Omaha, Nebraska and Austin Gillespie, of Omaha, Nebraska. Joleene also has five great-grandchildren.
Joleene was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date at the La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas.