Jose Angel Bermudez, 54, of Goliad, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mr. Bermudez was born Aug. 21, 1965, to Juan and Victoria Bermudez. He was a truck driver, welder and construction worker. His hobbies included fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Juan Bermudez Jr.; sister, Maria de la Luz Rios; nephew, Kersey Lorenzo Jones; and brother-in-law, Leslie Callis.
Survivors include his companion, Yolanda Gonzalez; grandchildren, Trey Torres and Angel Marie; step-son, Miguel Angel Rojas; and sisters, Mary Callis of Victoria, Maggie (Larry Jones) Bermudez and Yolanda (Freeman) Bland, both of Goliad, and Mary Jane (Robert) Perez of Angelton.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Grace Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at La Bahia Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
