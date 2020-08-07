Jose R. Perez Jr., 81, of Goliad, Texas, died August 4, 2020, at Angel Bright Hospice.
Mr. Perez was an oil field truck driver for 42 years. He enjoyed family vacations, loved gambling casinos and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Irene C. Perez; sons, Inezel C. Perez (Marissa Perez), Ernest C. Perez (Isabella Perez); and two grandchildren, Ernest Gabriel Perez and Arissa Itzel Perez; and one sister, Sulima Hinojosa (Israel Hinojosa).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Perez Sr., and Julia Perez; brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., Glendale Cemetery, 740 E. Ward St., Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at gracefuneralhome.net.
Services are under the direction and personal care of Grace Funeral Home – Goliad.
