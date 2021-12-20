Joyce Jablonski Parma, 80, of Yorktown, passed away Thurs. Dec.16, 2021. Joyce Cecilia was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Yorktown, as the youngest daughter of the late Henry and Agnes Tam Jablonski. She was the 1959 salutatorian of Yorktown High School and captain of the basketball team. She graduated from Durham Business School in San Antonio. She retired from the Social Security Administration as a claims representative in 1997 after 32 years of faithful service.
She is survived by her husband, Ben L. Parma Jr.; children, Brenda (Oscar) Perez, Ben L. Parma III, Kenneth (Lynda) Parma, Cynthia (Paul) Brown; grandchildren, Roy (Katie) Nolte, Matthew (Stephanie) Nolte, Steve (Shelby) Nolte, Wayne Nolte, Luke and Levi Brown; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Dueser Brown. Joyce will be missed by Archie, her beloved and faithful dog of 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Jablonski; sisters, Adele Walker, Lorene Dlugosch, Elaine Laake and Margaret Williams.
Joyce married Ben L. Parma Jr. Dec. 2, 1961, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown and began their married life together in San Antonio. In 1974, they were given the opportunity to return to their roots by purchasing Joyce’s family farm estate. Because she was born and raised in the country, she enjoyed every aspect of the farm life including raising cattle, hogs, turkeys, guineas and chickens. Joyce loved her chickens, hatching new baby chicks each year. Joyce had a passion for gardening, diligently storing up the work of her hands. She was a great cook and baker always making sure everyone was well fed. She loved her grandchildren, making a genuine effort to attend whatever event they participated in. Joyce enjoyed traveling and in her retirement years, traveled the U.S. with Cindy who was working as a travel nurse. She was a keen game player with dominoes and canasta being her favorites. If one was lucky enough to be her partner, a win was assured. Joyce loved going to casinos with family and friends enjoying the nice food and hotel. Joyce was dependable, organized and selfless. She never forgot a birthday which was always celebrated with a homemade cake and singing. In her final weeks, the Lord blessed them with being able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Father Frank Lenz will officiate.
Pallbearers are her older grandsons and sons-in-law. Altar servers are her younger grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or mass intentions.
