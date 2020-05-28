Juan Manuel Carabajal of Victoria, Texas passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born in Palacios, Texas September 9, 1951, to Alejandro Carabajal and Regina Martinez.
Juan worked for Mid Coast Lease Service, Gary Abrameit and various jobs throughout his life. He was also a Catholic.
Juan was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Carabajal and brother Amador Carabajal.
He is survived by his son, Johnny M. Carabajal; grandson, Jeremy Carabajal (Michala Hogue) of Victoria; granddaughter, Hilary Carabajal (Frank Pohle) of California; great-granddaughter, Pixie Rayne Pohle of California; his mother, Regina Martinez Carabajal; former wife, Natalie Garay (Baltazar Garay Jr.); former daughter-in-law, Sandy Curtis (Chris); 3 brothers, Samuel Carabajal (Rosalinda), Alejandro Carabajal Jr. and Fernando Carabajal.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 2 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Berclair Cemetery with Father Ty Bazar officiating.
Honoring Juan as pallbearers are Sam Carabajal, Alejandro Carabajal, Jeremy Carabajal, Jesse Rivas, Joe Alex Carabajal, Amador Carabajal Jr., Gabriel Cisneros and Baltazar Garay, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are his friends and family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at gracefuneralhome.net.
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
