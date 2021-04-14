Juan S. Soto, a resident of Goliad, Texas for more than 30 years, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Victoria, Texas. Juan was born on February 8, 1954, in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Abdon Soto and Guadalupe Salas, both of whom preceded Juan in death.
Juan was self-employed in small engine repair and general labor, working for a number of clients, mostly in Goliad. Since his retirement due to disability, Juan was a regular fixture at La Bahia Adult Day Care in Goliad, where he had many friends.
Juan is survived by several siblings who currently reside in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato.
In accordance with his final wish to go home, Juan’s burial was in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad, Texas.