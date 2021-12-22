Kelly Dunn Schaar, of Goliad, Texas, was born in Victoria, Texas on September 21, 1954 and died in Victoria on December 17, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephan R. Schaar; her sisters, Morgan Dunn O’Connor of Victoria and Bridey Dunn Greeson and her husband, Milton, of Victoria. She is also survived by her nephews, Lawrence Aubrey O’Connor and his wife, Natalie, of San Antonio, Sherrod Parke Greeson and his wife, Heather of Goliad; and her great niece, Alma Vivian O’Connor of San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie O’Connor Dunn Sorenson and Robert Parke Dunn; her brother, Brien O’Connor Dunn; and her stepfather, James H. Sorenson Jr.
Kelly was a sixth generation Texan and a descendant of Thomas O’Connor, an Irish immigrant who fought at the Battle of San Jacinto and established an extensive ranching operation in Texas. She graduated from Nazareth Academy and attended Southern Methodist University and TCU Ranch Management School. Kelly was a rancher, investor, quarter horse breeder, equestrian and avid hunter and fisherman. She bred and showed registered quarter horses in cutting horse competitions all over Texas and surrounding states. She was a life member of the National Cutting Horse Association.
In 1988, Kelly was a top fifteen Non-Pro rider in the NCHA World Standings. Kelly Dunn Schaar Cutting Horses is listed in the top 15 breeders of all time for NCHA Futurity money earners. Kelly was very generous to her community, paying for a college education for many students. She also sponsored numerous youth scholarships and year end awards for cutting horse participants.
Visitation followed by a rosary will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, at 5:30 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Eula Phillips, Henry Roy Schaar, Ronnie Rice, Theresa Rice, Gerald Alexander, T. Michael O’Connor, Roger Welder, Howland Gilley, Stephene Averill, Bicente Soto, Ruben Portillo, Travis Schaar, Allen Schaar, Karen Gill, Bobby Schaar, Taylor Schaar, Cullen Schaar, Mallory Schaar, Morgan Hernandez, Katie Cutri and Christopher Schaar.
Contributions: Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, Nazareth Academy, Hospice of South Texas or any other charities.
