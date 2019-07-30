Landyn Rose Tolbert gained her wings on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 5:17 p.m., due to complications from Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome. She was born on July 25, 2019, at 2:06 p.m. to Neal Tolbert and Kollette Whitley-Tolbert of Cuero, Texas.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Bryleigh and Alexa; her maternal and paternal grandparents; maternal great grandparents; aunts, uncles, and many more loving extended family members.
She was preceded in death by family members, Zenora and James H. Browning, Heinie and Frieda Bade, Eunice Ellison Hicks, Mary Kay Blair, William and Thelma Tolbert and many other loving family members that have gone before her.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date for her prayer partners and extended supporters.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Landyn’s name to Texas Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas, 361-578-3535.
(1) entry
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She was an angel that was needed back in heaven.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.