Larry Gene Lancaster, 79, of Goliad, Texas departed this life on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Family and friends gathered for visitation on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St Goliad, Texas.
Graveside service was Tuesday, October 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park North Cemetery, 20900 IH 10 W, San Antonio, Texas 78257.
Larry was born October 7, 1943 in Austin, Texas to William Shelby and Dorothy Collins Lancaster. Larry married the love of his life, Lynette Anderson, on August 12, 1966 in San Antonio, Texas and they were blessed with two daughters. They were married for 42 years until her passing in 2008.
Larry spent a large part of his life as a minister, pastoring churches in Abilene, Lolita, Gonzales and was the founding pastor of Grace Temple Church in Goliad, Texas. Larry spent time as a salesman and was active in economic development and tourism. He served as Economic Development Coordinator for Refugio County and Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission. He also served on the Texas Coastal Bend Regional Tourism Council, Area Council of the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau, and represented the 14th Congressional District and the Coastal Bend at the first White House Conference on Travel and Tourism.
In addition, he served as director for the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce, Refugio Chamber of Commerce, Aransas Pass Volunteer Medical Clinic, Goliad County Outreach, as well as serving as a Goliad City Councilman. Larry was the owner of Eagle Consulting Services, assisting many non-profit organizations with obtaining grant funds. He served as Grant Administrator for numerous organizations and taught grant-writing workshops.
After the passing of his wife, he went back to college and at the age of 69, graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lynette Anderson Lancaster; his brother, Kenneth Lancaster; and brother-in-law, Edward McCarley.
Survivors include daughters, Laura (Carlos) Perez of Goliad, Texas and Lisa (Rick) Garland of Milton, Florida; granddaughters, Emily (Bradley) Batronis of North Salt Lake, Utah and Rachel Garland of Milton, Florida; grandson, Daniel Perez of Victoria, Texas: and sister-in-law Phyllis McCarley of Bulverde, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice or donor’s choice.
