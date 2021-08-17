Lavern Meyer, 90, of Weesatche passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born July 24, 1931, in Weesatche to the late Charlie and Carrie Whitworth Meyer. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved animals, working on the family ranch, barbecuing, and was a friend to all. He married the love of his life, June Stehle on May 30, 1958 in Cuero.
He is survived by daughters Judy Miller and Jayne Rickman of Weesatche; son, Timothy (Kristi) Meyer of Weesatche,; his grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Wachtstetter, Keli Miller, Dustin May, Cheyenne (Casey) Bowen, Tucker Rickman, Cassidy Meyer, Cash Meyer; and great-grandchildren, Case and McKenzie Wachtstetter and Parker Bowen. He is also survived by his caretaker, Sue Williams and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June “Cathy” Meyer, parents, brothers Charles and Wayne Meyer, and in-laws.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Massey Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Massey Funeral Home, Rev. Mike Whitfield officiating. Interment to follow at Weesatche Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Michael Rogers, Billy Uhl, Jerome Miller, Dustin May, Blake Lundschen and Douglas Vogel. Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren, Cash Meyer and Tucker Rickman.
