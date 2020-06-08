Lawrence “Larry” Warren Berger, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad.
Larry was born August 20, 1944 in Goliad, Texas to Rudolph John and Lula Rae Berger. Larry enjoyed treasure hunting at flea markets and garage sales. He loved to draw and was a devoted Catholic. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. He was their biggest fan and supporter. If he could have picked when he was born, he would have been a cowboy in the wild west. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph John “R. J.” and Lula Rae Thigpen Berger.
Larry is survived by his children, Shaun Berger and wife Tonya, Larry Ray Berger and wife Cristy and Leanne Broll and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Brandon Berger and wife, Riley, Brittany Berger, Cody Berger, Kane Berger, Destani Villarreal, Dakota Villarreal and Sarah Castaneda; step-grandchildren, Cullen Broll and wife, Merryn, Kyle Broll and Kendal Broll; great-grandson, Landon Berger; siblings, Karen Harvey, Arlen Berger and wife Gloria, Mike Berger and wife Josie and Myra Sue Schulze and husband Jimmy; along with other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice of South Texas and the incredible staff that helped him find peace. Please make donations to support their mission.
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
