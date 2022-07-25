Goliad native Lenny Von Dohlen, actor of theatre, film and television, dies at 64.
Lenny Von Dohlen, whose film debut was in the Academy-Award winning Tender Mercies, died July 5, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness.
In a career known for depth, diversity, and many dramatic roles, Von Dohlen hilariously played into his flair for physical comedy as one of the bumbling bad guys in Home Alone III, which came on the heels of a string of complex roles in highly regarded independent films such as Tollbooth, Entertaining Angels, Frontline, Cadillac, One Good Turn and Beautiful Loser. Other well-known films included Electric Dreams, Under the Biltmore Clock, Blind Vision, Jennifer 8, Leaving Normal, Twin Peaks-Fire Walk with Me, and the title role in Billy Galvin. He most recently appeared in the upcoming independent comedy feature, Sallywood, currently in post-production.
Von Dohlen made an auspicious television debut in the Emmy Award winning Kent State and appeared in many of TVs most highly regarded shows such as thirtysomething, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Lazarus Man, The Pretender, CSI Miami and Don’t Touch. However, in television, he is probably best known for having created the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith in the groundbreaking series Twin Peaks.
Born December 22, 1957 in Augusta, Georgia and raised in Goliad, Texas, as a child Von Dohlen wished to become a jockey but grew too tall for his dream. He majored in drama at the University of Texas in Austin and graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver. Above all, theater was his first love. In New York, he starred in the hit play Cloud 9 as well as the revival of Desire Under the Elms. He also created roles in Asian Shade, The Team, Twister, Vanishing Act and The Maderati. He continued to work in regional theaters across the country.
Loved and treasured by family and friends, Len will always dance in our hearts. He is survived by his beloved partner, playwright James Still. He was preceded in death by his father Leonard H. Von Dohlen III and is survived by his mother Gay Von Dohlen, his siblings John David, Mary Gay, and Catherine, and his daughter Haze Montgomery. He is also survived by nieces Kristal, Katy, Emry and Ally, and nephew Evan.
While Lenny lived in New York, Los Angeles, and Italy — he was always proud to be from Goliad and visited family and friends there often. As an activist he donated to many political and social causes throughout his life. Donations can be made in his honor to the Texas Democratic Party (or other Democratic causes) at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/tdp_website.
Another organization close to Lenny’s heart was the New Harmony Project where Lenny participated as an actor in new plays. Donations in his memory can be sent to P.O. Box 441062, Indianapolis, IN 46244; or online at https://www.newharmonyproject.org/give.
Donations can also be made to the Educational Theatre Foundation at 4805 Montgomery Road, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45212; or online at https://schooltheatre.org/support/. Please designate donations “In Memory of Lenny Von Dohlen.” Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association and provides financial support to expand access to K-12 theatre programs and enhance excellence in theatre education for every child.
His family will gather for a private service to be held at a later date.