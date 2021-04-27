Lillie Mae Baldez, 88, a lifelong resident of Goliad, received her angel wings on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Lillie was born on September 2, 1932, to the late Santiago “Jim” and Sule Carabajal Reyes. On December 2, 1950, she married her love, Ruben G. Baldez. As a loving wife and mother of five, she began working as a nurse’s aid in 1967. As the years continued, she pursued and completed her LVN nursing degree at Victoria Community College in 1971. She worked for over 28 years as an LVN, ER and surgical nurse for Goliad County Hospital before retiring in 1995.
Lillie was a strong matriarch who greatly influenced her family and community. She was a long time faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and served many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a founding member and the first president of the St. Margaret Mary’s Club and the first female member and past treasurer of the General Zaragoza Society. She enjoyed baking, china painting, crocheting, bingo, frequent trips to nearby casinos, daily solving the newspaper crypto puzzle and her weekly poker nights with her lady friends.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Sule Reyes; her husband of 52 years, Ruben G. Baldez; and recently, her only sister, Erlina Hernandez.
To cherish her memory, Lillie leaves her five loving children: daughter, Enida (Arthur) Rubio; son, Ruben (Sofia) Baldez Jr., son, Israel (Lupe) Baldez, son, Johnny Ray (Debbie) Baldez and daughter Pamela M. Baldez; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Benito Hernandez; sister-in-law, Barbara Baldez along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends gathered for visitation and rosary, Thursday, April 15, starting at 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market Street in Goliad. The rosary was held at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass was at 10 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St. in Goliad. Burial followed at La Bahia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Stephen Rubio, Timothy J. Baldez, Alan D. Baldez, Ruben Andres Baldez, Issy Baldez II, and Johnny Ray Simoneaux. Honorary pallbearers included her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family of Lillie Mae Baldez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Victoria in making the final days as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
Memorial donations in Lillie’s memory may be made to St. Margaret Mary’s Club, of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad.
