“Little” Rocky Bustamante, 45, of Brenham, went to be with our Lord and many loved ones, on the morning of September 18, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1973 in Uvalde.
Rocky was a young, free spirited soul, who loved the outdoors. Fishing, camping, horses, and his children were the lights of his life.
He spent many years following in his Daddy’s footsteps, training horses, and doing ranch work. Living life to its fullest. He fought a long battle with cancer, with an open mind, determination, and a sense of humor. He was loved by many, and will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Justo and Tomasa Bustamante; maternal grandmother, Julia Garcia; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his parents, Rocky and Erma Bustamante of Lufkin; his sisters, Norma (Randall) Evett of Corsicana, Ruby Rubio of Goliad, and Cindy (Robby) Claybrook of Grand Cane, LA; son, Rocky (Vanessa) Bustamante of Uvalde; and daughters, Alyssa and Alysson Bustamante of Navasota.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.
An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com
Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana.
