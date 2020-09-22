Lloyd Edward Weise, 84, of Weesatche, passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1936, in Charco to the late Werner and Matilda Schultz Weise.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brenda Weise; brother, Raymond Weise.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda (Greg) Eernisse, Glenda Harrison and Rhonda (Kyle) Brown; son, Ryan (Janna) Weise; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Gladys Buesing-Weise; sisters, Shirley Bell, Rose Weise, Anita Riemenschneider and Bertha Riemenschneider; brothers, Milton, Glenn, Warren, Randall, Roger and Lester Weise; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel.
Services will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel. Officiating Pastor Kevin Karnei. Interment will follow at the Weesatche Cemetery in Weesatche, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for those attending the services and social distancing will be observed.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.