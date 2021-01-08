GOLIAD – Loretta Ann Stauss Bochat, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as she prepared to join the family for their Annual Christmas Party. She was born October 6, 1941, at the family home in Weser, Texas to Rollo and Eleanor Jacob Stauss.
She and her husband ‘Butch’ created lifelong neighborhood friends when they moved to Houston in 1966. She served for years as team Mom for various organized sports including FUN Football, Braeburn Little League and Kyle Chapman Pony League. She was a lifelong Catholic volunteering many years of service with Catholic Daughters, other service and teaching CCD when the family returned to her childhood home in 1980. She retired from Prosperity Bank in Goliad after 24 years in 2007.
Loretta lived life large, loud and fun - touching many lives and loving all with whom she made acquaintance. She was especially proud of her three children and her eight grandchildren. A weeklong “Grandma’s Camp” was a highlight for her grands for over 20 years and every holiday and birthday was a reason to celebrate, creating many wonderful memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas Stauss and her husband of 52 years, Thomas “Butch” Bochat.
She is survived by sons, Michael Bradley “Brad” (Betsy) of Bulverde; Matthew Thomas (Erika) of Goliad and daughter Milana Bochat Mullenix (Darryl) of Goliad; grandchildren, Luke Michael Bochat, Joseph Bradley Bochat (Kaeleigh), Julia Elizabeth Bochat of Bulverde; Brooke Lauren Bochat Schwartzkopf (Kaleb) of Huntsville; Grayson Kyle Mitchell Bochat, Madeleine Elyse Morgan Bochat, Jackson Zachry Drake Bochat of Goliad; and Nathan Thomas Mullenix of Goliad.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, with rosary at 1:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 2 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 11220 FM 237, Meyersville, Texas 77974.
Pallbearers were Luke Bochat, Joey Bochat, Grayson Bochat, Jackson Bochat, Nathan Mullenix and Kaleb Schwartzkopf. Honorary pallbearers were The Steel Bluebonnets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, Illinois, 60174 or https://aicardisyndromefoundation.org/donate/ in honor of her granddaughter, Madeleine Bochat.
Grace Funeral Home
