Loretta Marie Eichman Pfenninger passed on to her heavenly home on October 24, 2020. Loretta was born in Goliad County December 21, 1929.
She was baptized at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She celebrated her First Holy Communion and Confirmation while attending Immaculate Conception School. She graduated from Goliad High School May 1947.
Loretta married Roland Pfenninger on January 9. 1949 and they were blessed with five children, Susan, Beverly, Mark, Carl and Steve; and nine grandchildren, Clare, Malcolm, Dianna, Shana, Jennifer, Trevan, Robert, Hannah, and Zachary; and ten great-grandchildren, Elora, Rannon, Rebekah, Micah, James, Oliver, Arthur, Marlow, Harper and Greyson.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Roland; mother, Clara Reitz Eichman; father, Marion Eichman; grandparents, Emma & Joseph Reitz and Leona & Christian Eichman; brothers, Claude Eichman, Dan Eichman; and sister, Marjorie Parkinson.
Loretta worked as a secretary for Scott Sales Company in Refugio from 1947 – 1950. She worked as an assistant cashier for the First National Bank in Goliad for 39 years and retired June 1, 1996. Loretta attended the American Institute of Banking at Victoria College.
Loretta was the first woman to be commissioned as an Extraordinary Minister of Communion at Immaculate Conception Church. She served as cashier at the Parish Fall Festival for over 20 years and donated several quilts she made to the auction and raffle. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, Crafty Quilters, American Legion Auxiliary, Goliad Senior Citizens Center, Goliad Golf Club, Astron Club and Red Hat Society.
Loretta and Roland traveled through all 50 states and Canada and Mexico. Loretta collected plates from all the states she visited. Her collection of keepsake plates exceeded 300. She also collected magnets during her travels and the grandchildren loved to play with the magnets on her fridge.
Loretta loved to golf, sew, quilt and visit her grandchildren. She was a very good cook and housekeeper and always had a smile for everyone. One of the Catholic School nuns said to always smile and say hello to everyone you meet because it may make their day a little brighter. She never forgot that piece of advice from her fifth grade teacher.
For friends and family, viewing was at Grace Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28 from 4-7 p.m. For immediate family only, (children and grandchildren), the funeral Mass and burial were held on Thursday, October 29.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann’s Altar Society, Immaculate Conception Church or Holy Cross Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market, Goliad, Texas, 77963, 361-645-3211.
