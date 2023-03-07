Lucy Dell Landgrebe Worley Reza, 81, of Yorktown passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was born November 6, 1941 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe.
She is survived by her husband Agustin Reza. She is also survived by her daughters, Kristy Walton and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, her grandchildren Natasha (Jeff) Tompkins, Dorie Walton, Victoria (Ty) Jimerson, Madeline (Ryan) Sexton, Ryan Wisnoski, great grandchildren Brendan, Bladen, and Brantin Tompkins, Everleigh Walton, and Thomas and Eli Jimerson, and brother Erwin (Sonny) H. Landgrebe along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Cole Walton, sisters Mary Lou Rabke, Delores Prasek and Viola Rohan, brother Leroy Landgrebe, brothers-in-law, Harold “Shine” Koenig, Joe Ray Prasek, and Arwood Rohan, and sister-in-law, Norma Landgrebe.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandson Ryan Wisnoski, great grandsons Brendan, Bladen, and Brantin Tompkins, and nephews David and Roger Landgrebe.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department, Vanderbilt Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or donor’s choice.
