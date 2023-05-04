Madeleine Elyse Morgan Bochat, 23, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 in Victoria surrounded by her parents. She was born in Webster, Texas on November 22, 1999 to her parents, Matt and Erika Herrera Bochat.
She was diagnosed with the rare, neurological disorder, Aicardi Syndrome at two months of age. From that point on, her life was different but completely full of fun, brightness, and busyness. Madeleine had a magnetic attraction for people that wanted to learn and understand her condition. She was able to connect with people via other godly methods, being that she was non-verbal, confined to a wheelchair, and legally blind. Through the grace of God and some very wonderful people, Madeleine was able to graduate from Goliad High School in 2021. Madeleine loved to travel and was able to take family trips across the country, on cruises and even into Mexico. The highlight of her traveling was the family trips to the biannual Aicardi Syndrome Conference located in various cities across the United States. Madeleine also participated in the special livestock shows of Goliad and Victoria County showing rabbits. She especially enjoyed the annual Bochat Christmas Parties at Grandma and Grandpa Bochat’s home in Weser, Texas. Madeleine had the biggest heart and the most beautiful hair. She was non-verbal but boy could she communicate and the friends she made were for life. She was tough as an old boot yet delicate and fragile. She was strong-willed and positive, and those traits defined Madeleine. They were part of who she was, and her strength undoubtedly helped her deal with life’s challenges. Madeleine suffered chronic medical issues related to Aicardi Syndrome. Her true life pleasures were cotton candy and sweet iced tea.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom “Butch” Bochat and Loretta Stauss Bochat and Luciano “Chico” Herrera. She is survived by her Gramy, AdriAnne Z Eslinger of Del Rio, sister Brooke Bochat Schwartzkopf (Kaleb) of Huntsville, brothers Grayson Kyle Mitchell Bochat and Jackson Zachry Drake Bochat both of San Marcos and various loving and caring uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A CELEBRATION of LIFE event will be held May 13 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church – Goliad, 134 West Pearl Street. All attendees are asked to wear pink or purple as pink was her favorite color and purple is the color for Aicardi Syndrome awareness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, Illinois, 60174 or https://aicardisyndromefoundation.org/donate/
The Bochat Family would like to express extreme gratitude to Goliad ISD, Lori Homeyer and Goliad Special Education Coop, Jodi Smith, Helen Mata, Lisa Fleming, Aaron Martin, Lisa McCullum, Kari Wimberly, Bob Morales, Diana Firova, Hospice of South Texas – Dornburg Center and countless other caring souls who assisted with Madeleine’s needs and care throughout her life.
Funeral arrangements are courtesy of Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.