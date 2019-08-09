Manuela B. Cortines, 99, of Goliad, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Ms. Cortines was born Dec. 1, 1919, in Goliad to Juan and Eloisa Garcia Baldez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Ismael Vera; two sisters - in - law, Lilly May and Barbara Baldez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Grace Funeral Home with the rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating.
Burial will follow in the La Bahia Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.