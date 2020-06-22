Goliad – Manuela S. Solis, 85, of Charco, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born February 3, 1935, to the late Manuel and Conrada Chapa Solis, in Runge, Texas.
Manuela is survived by her brothers, Robert Solis, Juan Solis, Reynaldo Solis, Florentino Solis, and Enrique Solis.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad Chapel, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Goliad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
