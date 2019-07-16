Maria B. Rodriguez, 62, of San Antonio, formerly of Berclair, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Miss Rodriguez was born March 20, 1957, in Beeville to Leonardo Rodriguez and Olivia (Barrientes) Rodriguez. She was employed as a customer service representative with the Internal Revenue Service from which she retired after 35 years. She was a member of the Catholic faith and enjoyed fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Refugio Rodriguez Sr., Eustabo Rodriguez and Leonardo Rodriguez Jr.; and a sister, Lydia Baldillez.
Survivors include two brothers, Joe Anthony (Maria) Rodriguez Sr. and Luz Rodriguez, both of Beeville; two sisters, Imelda (Enrique) Vasquez Sr. of Berclair and Gloria Rodriguez of Beeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel in Beeville with a rosary to be recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at St. James Catholic Church, in Beeville with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Matt Stone, Mark Perez, Joe DeLaCruz, Hector Baldillez Jr., Sergio Vasquez, Leonard Barrientes and Edward Cerda III.
Arrangements were entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home, Beeville.
