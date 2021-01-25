Marvin W. Gunn, 79, of Goliad, former resident of Aransas Pass, passed away, from this life Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence. Seven years to the date of his beloved wife Mary’s death. Marvin was born July 12, 1941 in Aransas Pass, and lived there his entire life, until his retirement. He was the youngest son of Tillman (Pistol) Gunn and Oma Gunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years, Mary Gunn.
Marvin is survived by his son, John Gunn and wife Mitzie of Tennessee; daughter, Laura Wells and husband Wayne Wells of Goliad; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marvin and his dad were former owners of T. M. GUNN Equipment in Aransas Pass.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayer’s.
Cremation services were entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Victoria.
