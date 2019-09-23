Mary Ann Jauer, 91, formerly of Goliad, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Reno, NV.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 29, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad with visitation continuing until 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad with Rev. Randy Bruno officiating.
