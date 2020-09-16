Mary Ann Zapolski, daughter of the late Pasquale Sanfilippo and Caterina Mandina, born July 30,1929 in Santa Rosa, Texas, eighth of ten children, died Sept. 12, 2020.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Ontjes and Robert (Bob) Zapolski; brothers, Charlie, Tom, Dan, Tony, and Jakie; sisters, Jetta, and Vida; and her granddaughter, Andrea Ontjes.
She is survived by her brother, Salvadore Sam, 96, of Santa Rosa; children, Billie Ann Boenig, husband Glen of Goliad and Willis Lee Ontjes, wife Deborah of Pharr; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was the life of the party, her greatest joys were cooking for her family, gardening, dancing and playing scratch off lottery tickets.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, Texas.
