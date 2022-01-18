Mary Elizabeth Scott of Goliad, Texas passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Christmas Eve at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria Texas. She was born on September 23, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Victor Graves and Mathilde Ronsonnet Vaughan. She graduated from Attleboro High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts in 1949 and attended the University of Michigan where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1953 and a Master’s of Business Administration in 1957.
Mary Elizabeth married Walter B. Scott on July 6, 1960 and subsequently they moved to Goliad where they lived on their ranch, the Copa de Vino. With the exception of six years spent in Corpus Christi during the early 1960s, they were Goliad County residents the remainder of their lives. They acquired their first Texas Longhorn cattle in 1965 and were early champions for the preservation of the breed and very active as founding members of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Mary Elizabeth meticulously maintained the books of the ranch as well as detailed cattle registry records. In addition to being featured in stories for a number of cattle industry publications, the ranch was the cover story in the Smithsonian magazine, Texas Highways magazine and was the subject of a chapter in a National Geographic book.
Mary Elizabeth was involved in her church and community in many ways. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry many times in various capacities. She was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Goliad Independent School District in 1976 where she served for seven years and she was a member of the first Goliad County Tax Appraisal Board. She was also involved in fundraising activities for the Goliad County Library. These were just a few qualities and accomplishments that made her family proud.
She enjoyed piano, bridge, genealogy, telling stories of family history, gardening, frequenting the grocery store and cooking. She also loved reading recipes while drinking a glass of white wine or champagne. She was sharp as a tack until the day she died and had a memory like no other, especially with birthdays and anniversaries.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Texas Longhorn BreederAssociation of America, The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Delta Zeta Sorority and “The Talking, Drinking and Traveling Bridge Club,” a group of lovely ladies who played bridge together for decades. She was also one of the longest active members of the Astron Club of Goliad.
Mary Elizabeth was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael and Lee Scott of Midland; Richard and Vicky Scott of Luther, Oklahoma; Eric and Carol Scott of Goliad; Anthony and Michelle Scott of Tomball; and Stephanie and Ted Rodriguez of Boerne. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Stephen (Kristen), Hillary (Garrett) Charpentier, Tyler, John, Warren, Daniel, Audrey, Morgan, Conner, Brady, Brandon, Maddie and Marshall; and one great-grandson, Cash.
In addition to her parents, Mary Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Scott; brother, Victor G. Vaughan, Jr.; and one grandchild, Andrew Carlisle Scott.
Arrangements were under the care of Grace Funeral Home of Goliad. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Goliad County EMS, the Goliad Library or St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.