Mary Lou Barth Cole, 71, of Goliad, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Cole was born May 6, 1948, in Kenedy. Her hobbies were baking, yard work and walking her dogs. She was a joint business owner with her husband for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Rummel and Finley Don Barth Sr.; and a brother, Finley Don Barth Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Andy; daughter, Jacquelyn Cole (Daniel)Robinson; son, Thomas (Susan Carlo )Cole; daughter, Karen Cole; brother, Cecil Barth; sister, Doris Ann Cummings; and grandchildren, William Robinson, Ian Cole Carlo, Elena Cole Carlo and Isabella Cole-Preciado.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Burial will be private.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Barth, David Barth, Greg Westbrook and Ricky Burge.
Memorial donations can be given to Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Freund Funeral Home, Cuero.
