On Monday, January 25, 2021, the Lord called Mary R. Guerra “La Linda” to His loving arms in heaven.
Mrs. Guerra, a lifelong resident of Goliad, was predeceased by her husband, the late Tomas Guerra, and two sons, Oscar and Aldo Guerra.
She is survived by her daughter, Ester Reyes (Ermando) and her son, Vicente Guerra (Rita), numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May God grant her peace.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Berclair Cemetery.
