After 91 years filled with life, Mary R. Oldmixon passed on Friday, June 25, 2021 at home in Victoria. A life-long resident of Victoria and Goliad, Mary was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Donald H. Oldmixon; two of her sisters, Grace E. Rigamonti and Paula Schoener; and her parents, Charles and Francies Rigamonti.
Those who survive Mary to share the stories of her life well lived include her 13 children: Colette Oldmixon, Chris Oldmixon, Doug Oldmixon, Donna Oldmixon, Pat Oldmixon, Tony Oldmixon, Nathan Oldmixon, Mike Oldmixon, Peter Oldmixon, John Oldmixon, Cecilia “Ceci” Oldmixon, Will Oldmixon and Jaime Oldmixon; 25 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; scores of nieces and nephews; and her two sisters, Shirley Mason and Charlaine McAnany.
Mary was born on April 4, 1930, and married Don on July 4, 1954. During her life, she attended Victoria College, worked as a teacher, substitute teacher and secretary. She was a life-long member of the Catholic Daughters, Court of St. Ann in Victoria, having joined in 1951, and life-long member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, having joined in 1956, serving in many leadership capacities including President of the Mississippi Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary was active in her Catholic faith serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister, and one of the original Pre-Cana members formed by the Diocese of Brownsville in response to Vatican II. She also served on hospital and library advisory boards and was an active participant volunteer at nursing homes and senior centers.Mary enjoyed traveling, music, reading, playing cards and dominoes, working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, dancing, bragging on the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and entertaining her friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., and the prayer of the holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, on Friday, July 2, 2021. The mass of christian burial/celebration of life will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, with interment following at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Donald H. and Mary R. Oldmixon Scholarship Fund, 2407 Bluffview Dr., Austin, Texas. 78704.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
