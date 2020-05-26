Matilda C. Mendez, 94, of Meadows Place, formerly of Cuero and Goliad, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born February 24, 1926 in Cuero to the late Leandro and Sara Cisneros Colorado.
She married Felix Mendez in Cuero on November 28, 1945. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero as well as Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad. She was a loving housewife; and loved to sew, embroider, quilt, cook and go for long walks.
She is survived by her daughters, Sara Martinez of Goliad and Nicole Mendez (Bob Lavin) of Meadows Place; sister, Esperanza Garcia of Austin; grandchildren, Bill Martinez (Ava Liz) of Goliad, Jesse Martinez of Goliad, Mary Jane Martinez of Goliad, Sandra Martinez of Houston, Ernest J. Martinez of Goliad; ten great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix Mendez; son-in-law, Ernest Martinez and sister, Elena Chapa.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 5 pm, at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Bill Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Ernest J. Martinez, John A. Gutierrez, David A. Gutierrez and Rubin Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers include J.C. Martinez, Martinez A. Gutierrez and Tatyn Capistran.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.