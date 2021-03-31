WEESATCHE – Melvin Wayne Luker, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born January 19, 1928, in Woodsboro, to the late James Robert and Lena Bessie Howe.
“Teak” as he was known to family and friends, “Pa” as he was known to his grandchildren and many others, was an exceptional man and lived a full life. He will be dearly missed. He was always ready with a humorous anecdote in any conversation and was known for telling you “the rest of the story.” He had an incredible memory and an appreciation for history. He had an extensive knowledge of the history of the big cattle ranches in Texas.
Melvin graduated high school in Cuero; he then served in the United States Marine Corp. This allowed him to attend Texas A&I University in Kingsville, where he met Bobbie Jean Luker. They married on December 8, 1951. He graduated in three years and went to work for Standard Oil of Indiana. After working for 33 years, he retired from Amoco in 1983. He and Bobbie moved back to Weesatche, and he began his career as a rancher, raising cattle and whitetail deer. He also operated his own oil and gas company, producing gas wells on the family land.
He loved football, especially high school football, and was a devoted Cuero Gobbler fan. He founded Southside youth football in 1965 in Corpus Christi. He also served on the Appraisal Review Board and as an election judge in Goliad County. He even had a role in a movie, filmed on the ranch, at the age of 83.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Randall Luker of Weesatche, Russell Luker of Austin; sister, Colleen Jaynett Luker Trautwein grandchildren, Ryan Luker and wife Margaret and Courtney Heaton and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren, Marleigh Luker, Mallory Luker, Hunter Heaton, and Jase Heaton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Luker and six other brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Private burial will be held at a later time.
His family would like to say a special thank you to his friend and caregiver Stephanie Reynolds, Post Acute Medical, and Exclusive Home Health for their extra care in his final days.
