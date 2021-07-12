Meta Louise Gruetzmacher, 96, of Weesatche passed on July 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Goliad County to the late Adolph Gus and Meta Ida Friedrichs Riemenschneider.
She is survived by sons, Mark Migura, Carl Migura and David Migura; and nephew, Curtis (Luana) Gruetzmacher. She is also survived by sisters, Virginia Potcinske, Verile Yoast and Ruby Stearns; and brother, Charles Riemenschneider.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alton Gruetzmacher; daughter, Carolyn Migura; sisters, Ailene Reitz and Gladys Finto; brothers, Adolph Riemenschneider, Leroy Riemenschneider and Dixon Riemenschneider.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Harbor Hospice or donor’s choice.
