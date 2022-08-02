Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Milledean married her love, P. A. Albrecht, April 3, 1984. She was a talented seamstress, working as a fitter and seamstress in the bridal department for Frost Brothers in San Antonio. Milledean was very active in the Goliad community, she was a member of the Astron Club and served as Vice President of the Goliad County Fair Association and was in charge of the Women and Girls Division. Milledean and P. A. were ranchers for many years and the two of them also enjoyed numerous trips to Las Vegas. Milledean could light up a room with her smile and loved her family deeply.
Milledean was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Wilma Kolinek; her husband of over 39 years, P. A. Albrecht; and sons, Michael Westphal and Patrick Westphal. She is survived by her son, Tim Westphal and his wife, Connie; brother, Marvin Kolinek, Jr. and his wife, Shirla; step-children, Christy Paulsgrove and her husband, Steve, and Phil Albrecht; grandchildren, Jeffery Westphal, Amy Jo Westphal, Chris Westphal, and Eric Westphal; step-grandchildren, Wendi Pospech and her husband, Curtis; Jenni Diehl and her husband Timmy; Casey Horny and his wife, Cara; Jamison Horny, Matthew Albrecht and his wife, Katherine; Whitson Albrecht; and Alexa Albrecht; great grandchildren, Hunter Westphal; Kellan, Kylie, and Karlie Diehl; Carsyn, Breslyn, and Evelyn Grovednik; and Yates and Wolfgang Albrecht; and of course, her loyal canine companion, “Little Bit.”
Family and friends gathered for a time of visitation and sharing, Monday, August 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. A funeral service was held, Tuesday, August 2nd at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, with Pastor Kevin Karnei officiating. Burial followed at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery in Weesatche.
Pallbearers were Jeffery Westphal, Chris Westphal, Eric Westphal, Casey Horny, Jamison Horny, Matt Albrecht, and Whit Albrecht. Honorary pallbearers were her step granddaughters, Gloria Garza, and The Monday Lunch Bunch.
Memorial contributions are requested to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1286 Church Road, Weesatche, TX 77993 or to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 251 N. Market Street, Goliad, TX 77963.
