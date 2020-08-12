Victoria – Monroe Milton Schlabach, 93, of Victoria, was called to heaven on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Woodsboro, Texas on October 31, 1926 to Eddie Schlabach and Ida Walzel Schlabach.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945 during World War II. Monroe was called back to duty for 2 years during the Korean War, while serving in the reserves for 30 years.
While living in Woodsboro, Monroe owned a Mobil Gas Station and a BBQ Store where he was well known for his famous “Spider” burgers.
He is survived by his children Cliff Schlabach (RoxAnne), Joyce Schultz (Allen), Glenda Youngblood (Ronny), and stepdaughter Marrena Robinson; sister, Pattie Stevens; grandchildren, Bobby, Brian, Jenny, Sandy, Brianne, Chance; and step grandson, Trey. Additionally, he was blessed with 20 great-grandchildren.
Monroe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jennie; sons, Milton and Gary; and brother, Rusty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Harbor Hospice of Victoria.
A special thank you to Dr. Mark Stevens, Harbor Hospice staff and Elmcroft Assisted Living staff for the care of our beloved angel.
The immediate family has chosen a private burial ceremony and appreciates all the love and support from family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, inc., Refugio.
