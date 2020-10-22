Myrna Faye Hamilton (Brown) of Chester, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Mary Brown; and her husband, Eudene Ray Hamilton.
She was survived by her daughters, Robin Lynette Alaniz (Ernest) and Carol Leaanne Hamilton; her grandchildren, Nick Alaniz (Veronica), Gabriel Alaniz, Christina Benavidez, Janie Noonan, Sarah Gilmer (Ryan), Rillagene Stone and Levi Stone; and her great-grandchildren Eastlyn Dunn, Rose and Alton Teater, Maxwell Gilmer, David and William Bales and Mia Alaniz. She is also survived by her three brothers, Bill Brown (Mary Pat), Donnie Brown and Joe Brown (Cheryl); and by her cousins, nieces and nephews.
Myrna was born in Waynoka, Oklahoma on April 30, 1942. She went to school in Waynoka and lived there until she married Eudene Hamilton on January 3, 1959. Throughout their married life, they lived in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico. In the late eighties, they moved back to Chester. They were married for 60 years.
She graduated from Northwestern University in Alva with a degree in Education and Biology, with a minor in Chemistry. She later received her master’s degree in Environmental Chemistry at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Over 30 years of teaching, Myrna filled countless heads with knowledge, preparing young minds in Kansas, Texas, New Mexico And Oklahoma to become productive adults. She retired from Sharon-Mutual ISD in 2002.
Myrna loved playing piano and organ. She played piano in many churches throughout her life. She also played music weekly for the Seiling Nursing Home. Myrna was a member or the Seiling Hospital Board and the Chester Community Club.
Mom enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She also enjoyed all of her many pets. Myrna will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Seiling. Burial will follow at Orion Cemetery.
Memorial Donations in Myrna’s honor may be made to the Orion Cemetery in care of Redinger Funeral Home, Box 236, Seiling, Oklahoma, 73663.
