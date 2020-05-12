Nancy Carolyn Morris Rader, born on October 5, 1931, in Victoria, Texas.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Rader; and a sister, Rosemary Prause; and is survived by her five children, Kendall Laughlin (Sherry), Kelly Rader, Kerry Rader (Barbara), Kirby Rader (Melody) and Kim Hanselman (Danny); 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She attended Spring Creek School, Patti Welder High School and graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1948. While living in Robstown, Texas, she met and married Ronald J. Rader. In 1966, her husband was transferred to Goliad, Texas. At that time, her youngest child started school, so she decided to take up sewing for several ladies in the community. This helped out with all the extra things her family needed and she was able to be at home when school was out. Along with her sewing, in 1969, she accepted a full time babysitting job and that was the beginning of a 10-year career of helping to care for children of working moms. Sometimes she would have as many as 10 or 15 at a time. You may remember seeing her taking the children for treats at Raymond’s Café or the Drug Store. This was a daily routine that everyone looked forward to.
With all of her own children grown, and through school, she retired from babysitting and took a job outside the home in 1979 with LaBahia Construction, managing the office. While still employed, she attended Texas Vocational School at night in 1988. She took typing and computer basics to further her education. She was always an active member of First Baptist Church in Goliad and served on many different committees as well as being active in the Ruth Class. In 2011, she received the Senior Citizens Award from Goliad County due to her tireless service for Senior Citizens.
We would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft, Greatwood, Hospice of South Texas and Dover house for their care for our Mother over these past years.
Services were held on March 21, 2020, in Goliad.
Memorials to be sent to First Baptist Church in Goliad, Texas.
Grace Funeral Home
