Nelrose Louise Enke, 93, aka “Granny” passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of South Texas in Victoria. She was born in Yorktown on January 29, 1927 to Freida Peters and Charles Otto Freude and entered Heaven’s gates on March 21, 2020.
Nelrose married the love of her life, Harold A. Enke. They were married 56 years on December 1st after he returned from World War II. When they were married, they purchased land from his parents in the Weesatche area and the Goliad County Judge Jack Hayes, at that time, called them into his office and said he had named the road Enke Road after them. They resided on the Enke home place until Harold’s death. Harold and Nelrose worked hand and hand starting and running their own cattle and hay business. They were known in this area for producing top grade cattle and good quality hay.
Nelrose was one of the most loving persons you would ever meet and in turn was deeply loved by so many. She was adored by everyone who met her. She and her late husband were Godparents to 13 children. She loved her church family at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche and served on the Altar Guild committee for 28 years. Nelrose was once awarded “Homemaker of the Year” for Goliad County at the Chamber of Commerce banquet. She was an excellent cook and was known for her lemon custard jelly rolls and her delicious potato salad. One year at the Goliad Stampede to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce, they auctioned off her jelly roll for several hundred dollars. One of her special talents was making applique quilts. At night when Harold was working late, she would sew on her quilts. The most beautiful one she ever made was an applique quilt of the 50 State Flowers of the United States. It took her approximately 20 years to finish working on it off and on. She also loved playing dominos (sharp player), cards and bingo. Her last 2 . years she resided at Twin Pines North in Victoria. When she lived there, she made life-long friends with Ms. Annie, Mildred, Carol W., JoAnn, Carol and the staff workers.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Marks Hooper of Goliad and Sharon (JP) Green of Runge; grandchildren, Jonathan Enke (Trisha) Gleinser of Grapevine, Porter (Rone) Green of Victoria, Johanna (John) Bloom of Runge; great-grandchildren, Hadley Rose and Hudson Gleinser, Mitchell and Calvert Green, Austin and Jamison Bloom; sister, Marjorie DeSpain and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Allen and Carlton Freude; sisters, June Enke Spellman, Joyce Borgfeld, and twins, Billie Bea and Bobbie Rose. Nelrose’s heart was so loving that she had a special place in her heart for Christy Paulsgrove of Goliad, Judy Turner of Victoria and the last few years, Debbie Willhelm of Victoria and Carol Zarbock of Goliad. She thought of them as her children.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Karnei and Pastor Paul Kersten officiating.
There will be a viewing for friends and relatives to sign the guest book on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 11 AM to 8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street, Goliad.
The honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Enke, Brian Dohmann, Steve Paulsgrove, Glenn Borgfeld, Kevin Enke, Steven Enke, Larry Hooper, Mike Hooper, Jim Gulley and Alan Sheppard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nelrose’s memory to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Weesatche.
Arrangements entrusted to the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
