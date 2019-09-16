Opal White passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 93.
Opal was born near Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She was valedictorian at Bula (Texas) High School and graduated with a BA from West Texas State and a MA from Texas Tech.
Opal married A.J. White, Jr. in 1945 and they enjoyed 73 years of companionship and marriage. She taught first grade for more than 30 years for the Lubbock ISD.
Opal is survived by her husband, A.J. and son, James; her brother, Howard Parsley; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of the Life of Opal White will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center annex of the First United Methodist Church of Goliad. Food will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FUMC Memorial Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice. Church: 134 West Pearl Street; Residence: 846 Meadowbrook Lane, Goliad, Texas 77963.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home – Goliad.
So so sorry for your loss - Prayers for the family
