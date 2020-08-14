Patricia Harnden went to the loving arms of Jesus the morning of August 12, 2020. Patricia was a determinted, feisty, vivacious woman. She was born to John and Elizabeth Pettus in Goliad, Texas on June 21, 1928.
Her early years were spent on the family ranch near Berclair. Later, she and her family moved to Yoakum, living in the house her grandfather built. She graduated from Yoakum High School and Texas State Women’s College in Denton, graduating with a BS in business Education.
Patricia married Paul Sidney Harnden in Yoakum on June 26, 1949. They made their home in Midland, Texas and then moved to Roswell, New Mexico where they lived and raised their girls. While they were in Roswell, Patricia worked for New Mexico’s United States Senator, Pete Domenici’s Roswell office. After Paul’s retirerment, they moved back to Goliad and lived on the ranch and at Agape Acres. They celebrated 67 years of marriage before Paul’s passing in 2016.
Patricia loved reading her books, playing bridge, traveling, cruising, cooking, embroidering and quilting. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Vitoria Chapter, Descendant of Austin’s Old Three Hundred, Daughters of the Repblic of Texas Presidio La Bahia Chapter and the Roswell Junior Service League. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell and First United Methodist Church in Goliad.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, William Freeman “Buck” Pettus; son-in-law, Mike Satterfield; and granddaughter, Amber Satterfield; three daughters, Tressa Cunningham (Clinton) of Capitan, New Mexico; Paula Dawn Coulter (Scott) of Odessa, Texas and Pamela Satterfield of Roswell, New Mexico; grandchildren, Troy Cunningham, Tara Johnson, Angela Sexton, Jordan Morchat, and Carson Coulter; and great grandchildren, Tyrah Johnson, Shelby Cunningham, Ava Sexton, Max, Theo, Elliot and Penelope Morchat, and Kinley and Abigail Coulter.
A private family service will be held at the Pettus/Lott cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Goliad Country Library, 320 S. Commercial Street, Goliad, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.