Paul Walter “P.W.” Gottschald, 94 of Goliad, passed away Monday, May 11th at his home with family close by.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine; stepdaughter, Lucy Fox; one brother, Roy; a granddaughter, Phyllis Askew and his parents.
He is survived by his step-son, Joe Allen Campbell; granddaughter, Jeanne Campbell Brandes; grandson, Allen Campbell, all of Goliad; grandson, Steven Campbell of Hutto; granddaughter, Nancy Fox Hare of Victoria; grandson, Mike Fox of Port Lavaca; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Glendale Cemetery.
I am sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
