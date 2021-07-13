Pedro “Pete” M. Guerrero Sr.
1927-2021
Pedro “Pete” M. Guerrero Sr., our beloved father, was received into God’s loving arms and Kingdom on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pedro was born in Choate to Alejandra and Aureliano Guerrero. On September 10, 1940, he married Dora Barrientes, and they were married for sixty-seven years. He was a farmer and laborer until his retirement.
He is survived by sons, Pedro “Pete” Guerrero Jr. (Mary Alice), Luis Guerrero, Robert (Mary Ann) Guerrero, Ricardo Guerrero, all of Goliad; daughter-in-law, Nicky Guerrero of Taft; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora B. Guerrero; his parents and stepfather Modesto Nanez; son, Carlos Guerrero, grandson, Pedro “Petey” Guerrero III; siblings, Lazaro Nanez, Margarita Lopez, Manuela Rangel, Dominga Padron, Doinicia Martinez, Lupita Rodriguez, Antonia Balarin, Teodora Ramirez, Gregoria Ramirez, Bernardino, Jacinto, Pantaleon, Martin, Timoteo and his beloved brother Natividad “Nato” Guerrero.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Gabriel, John Richard, Javier Ricardo, Jaime and Benjamin Guerrero; great-grandsons, Roman Guajardo, Mark Quintero and Steven Rankin.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. The funeral mass will be on Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Goliad. Burial to follow at Flores Cemetery in La Bahia under the direction of Grace Funeral Home in Goliad.
Memorials can be made in the name of Pedro Guerrero Sr. to the Immaculate Conception Church of Goliad, 238 N. Commercial St., Goliad, Texas 77963.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home.