Pedro “Pete” M. Guerrero passed away July 10, 2021. Pedro was born in Choate to the late Alejandra and Aureliano Guerrero.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., with the Rosary following at 6 p.m.
A funeral mass service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating, followed by a graveside service at Flores Cemetery in La Bahia, Goliad.
Our sincerest appreciation to all of the staff at Hospice of South Texas, as well as family and friends for their prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.