Phyllis Jean Gehring Franke passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Mrs. Franke was born on April 26, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Ed and Luella Gehring.
Her husband, Darrell and their children, Dawn, Derrick and Douglas would like to invite any and all of her former students and faculty members to join them in celebrating her life.
Viewing will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Goliad, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from noon to 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service immediately following at 3:30 p.m. at the church.
There will be a reception following the service in the parish hall. Anyone wishing to contribute food or beverage items can drop off at the parish hall during viewing hours.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Phyllis’ name be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Goliad Public Library.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
I was so saddened to learn of of this. I taught with Phyllis for several years. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family.
