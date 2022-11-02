Preston Allen Baecker went to be with the Lord October 29, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born July 12, 1928 in Victoria, Texas to the late Siegfried and Adeline Baecker.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas.
Funeral service will be Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 251 N. Market St., Goliad with burial following at Glendale Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant sister, Minnie and sons-in-law, Doug Hillyer and Jamie McAdams.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Joyce Baecker; daughters, Susan Denise Hillyer and Sharon Kay McAdams; grandchildren, Shane (Lea Ann) McAdams, Shawn (Josh) McAdams, Matthew (Andrea) Hillyer and Timothy (Adriana Lozano) Hillyer; great grandchildren, Lindsey Ellisor, Justin Harrell, Dustin Harrell, Connor Hillyer and Graham Hillyer and great great granddaughter, Adelynn Metcalf.
Preston was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and grandkids. He was a faithful walker and jogger and was known as the “Road Runner.” He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he was on the church council, treasurer and took care of the yard.
He served in the U.S .Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1988 from Transcontinental Pipeline, now Williams and Company. He loved to dance, played golf and computer games and had a love for genealogy. He was a member of the American Legion in Goliad and the VFW Post in Victoria, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to Crown Hospice, 1406 E. Red River, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Arrangements and services are under the care of Grace Funeral Home. Please share thoughts and memories at www.gracefuneralhome.net.