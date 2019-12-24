Ramona Nobbe, 83, of Goliad, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Nobbe was born March 19, 1936, in Ashland, Nebraska, to Lassie and Dibrel Billing. She worked as a bookkeeper, real estate broker and was a retired respiratory therapist. She received an Associates of Fine Arts degree from Victoria College and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Her hobbies included reading mystery novels, traveling, hunting for antiques and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Nichelson.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Floyd Nobbe; a son, Kenneth Nobbe; nieces, Ann Brodecky-Seybold and Kathryn Pospisil-Aguiniga; and numerous other relatives.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Grace Funeral Home chapel in Goliad.
Memorial donations may be given to The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, Florida 34655.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home.
