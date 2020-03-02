Randy Alan Walls passed away February 27, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was born in Lamar, Colorado on April 2, 1952 to Oliver and Mable Walls. He graduated high school in 1970 from Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Kansas. He attended Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas. Later enlisted in the United States Navy where he was stationed at Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. While he was stationed there, he met his wife Brenda Branch Walls of Berclair, Texas and married June 7, 1974 and had one daughter Brandy Walls.
Randy attended the First Baptist Church of Skidmore where he was a deacon there for many years. Randy was a member of the Bee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Bee County Wildlife Association, member of Beeville Masonic Lodge, member of Beefmaster Breeders United and supporter of the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Brenda Branch Walls; one daughter, Brandy Walls; three granddaughters, Randee Kay Gisler (Dylan), Jodee Corrigan, Jackee Corrigan; four great- grandchildren, Dustee, Augustus, Kastin & Brynleigh; brother, Dan Walls (Marita); sister, Sherry Walls and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver & Mable Walls; and brothers, Jeffery Walls & Monty Walls.
A memorial service will be given on March 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Skidmore at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the church hall.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and all the family.
