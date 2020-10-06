Randy Alan Walls passed away February 27, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Lamar, Colorado on April 2,1952 to Oliver and Mable Walls.
He graduated high school in 1970 from Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Kansas. He attended Colby Community College in Colby , Kansas. Later enlisted in the United States Navy where he was stationed at Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville , Texas. While he was stationed there he met his wife Brenda Branch Walls of Berclair, Texas and married June 7,1974 and had one daughter Brandy Walls.
Randy attended the First Baptist Church of Skidmore where he was a deacon there for many years. Randy was a member of the Bee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Bee County Wildlife Association, member of Beeville Masonic Lodge , member of Beefmaster Breeders United and supporter of the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Branch Walls; one daughter, Brandy Walls; three granddaughters , Randee Kay Gisler (Dylan), Jodee Corrigan , Jackee Corrigan ; four great-grandchildren, Dustee, Augustus, Kastin ,Brynleigh and Parker ; brother, Dan Walls ( Marita) , sister, Sherry Walls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Mable Walls; brothers, Jeffery Walls and Monty Walls.
A memorial service will be given on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 North Market Street, in Goliad at 10 am.
Due to social distancing guidelines the family asks those who are feeling ill to remain home.
Arrangements under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, 214 North Market Street, Goliad, Texas.
