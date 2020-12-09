Raymond Earl Smithey, 87, passed away on December 6, 2020. Memorial services are to be held at a later date.
Raymond was born April 4, 1933, in Longview, Texas, to the late H. L. and Avis Williamson Smithey.
After high school, Raymond entered the Naval Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. When he came back home, he attended Delmar College in Corpus Christi and received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He worked for the federal government for 30 years until his retirement. After retirement, Raymond became more involved in The Rotary Club and the Senior Citizens Center of Goliad. He was a very social man. Most of all, he loved his family very much. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Karen Smithey; sons, Kevin Smithey and Kyle Smithey (Bekah); grandson, Matthew Smithey; brother, Charles Smithey (Merelyn); sister, Ruby Lewis (Larry); the mother of his children, Ruth Smithey; sister-in-law, Sandra Smithey; and his beloved cat, Penny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H. L. Smithey and Avis Williamson Smithey; and his brother, Arthur Lee Smithey.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
